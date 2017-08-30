Your customers keep asking for new integrations with other apps. But you have bug fixes, that next big feature release, and so many other projects on your plate.

If you finally do decide to build a new integration, connecting an API is just the first small step.

Suddenly, you also have to worry about:

The other app’s potential for custom data

How to deal with advancing within that platform

Authenticating your customers with third party APIs

Ensuring security and data encryptio

API throttling – so you don’t hit API Limits

Refreshing expired tokens

Monitoring API changes, so everything doesn’t break

…and suddenly, a one-week task just became six months of work.