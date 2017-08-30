Native-Like Integrations Built Right Into Your App - Let's Talk! - Saasler

Building an integration shouldn’t take months of your engineers’ time

Saasler cuts the process down to a few days.
Your customers get a stickier experience, faster.
Your team gets to focus on building a better product.

Trusted by fast-growing SaaS companies, including:

Saasler creates integrations that look and feel native to your app, while your team focuses on your core product.

Connecting an API might sound like a one-week task…
but it always turns into months of extra work

Your customers keep asking for new integrations with other apps. But you have bug fixes, that next big feature release, and so many other projects on your plate.

If you finally do decide to build a new integration, connecting an API is just the first small step.

Suddenly, you also have to worry about:

  • The other app’s potential for custom data
  • How to deal with advancing within that platform
  • Authenticating your customers with third party APIs
  • Ensuring security and data encryptio
  • API throttling – so you don’t hit API Limits
  • Refreshing expired tokens
  • Monitoring API changes, so everything doesn’t break

…and suddenly, a one-week task just became six months of work.

That’s why high-growth SaaS companies use Saasler: the integration platform that manages all the heavy lifting, while giving you the look, feel, and total control of integrations you’d build in-house.

Once you’ve mapped your API in our Developer Portal, you can quickly connect to hundreds of other third-party apps, and embed new integrations directly into your product.

We’re obsessed with creating a seamless product experience for your customers, so they’ll never be able to tell where your product ends, and your embedded Saasler integration begins.

And as developers ourselves, we’re sticklers for security and control — so your product team will enjoy the high levels of each that come with homegrown integrations.

Hundreds of embeddable integrations, including:

..and we’re constantly adding new ones.

Once your integration is live, leave the maintenance to us

Saasler does all the heavy lifting to ensure your integrations always run smoothly

Authenticating your end-users with third-party APIs

Refreshing expired tokens

Executing requests to third-party APIs

API throttling – so you don’t hit API Limits

Monitoring API changes and errors

Security and data encryption

Analytics showing how your users use the data you manage for them

“Before, we’d lose months of a developer’s time to researching and building an integration.
Now, we get that time back to focus on the product.”

Ruben Gamez
Founder