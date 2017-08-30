Native-Like Integrations Built Right Into Your App - Let's Talk! - Saasler
Section title
Trusted by fast-growing SaaS companies, including:
Feature 1
Feature 2
Feature 3
Saasler creates integrations that look and feel native to your app, while your team focuses on your core product.
Connecting an API might sound like a one-week task…
but it always turns into months of extra work
Feature 1
Your customers keep asking for new integrations with other apps. But you have bug fixes, that next big feature release, and so many other projects on your plate.
If you finally do decide to build a new integration, connecting an API is just the first small step.
Suddenly, you also have to worry about:
- The other app’s potential for custom data
- How to deal with advancing within that platform
- Authenticating your customers with third party APIs
- Ensuring security and data encryptio
- API throttling – so you don’t hit API Limits
- Refreshing expired tokens
- Monitoring API changes, so everything doesn’t break
…and suddenly, a one-week task just became six months of work.
Feature 2
That’s why high-growth SaaS companies use Saasler: the integration platform that manages all the heavy lifting, while giving you the look, feel, and total control of integrations you’d build in-house.
Once you’ve mapped your API in our Developer Portal, you can quickly connect to hundreds of other third-party apps, and embed new integrations directly into your product.
We’re obsessed with creating a seamless product experience for your customers, so they’ll never be able to tell where your product ends, and your embedded Saasler integration begins.
And as developers ourselves, we’re sticklers for security and control — so your product team will enjoy the high levels of each that come with homegrown integrations.
Section title
Hundreds of embeddable integrations, including:
Feature 1
Feature 2
Feature 3
Feature 4
Feature 5
Section title
Once your integration is live, leave the maintenance to us
Saasler does all the heavy lifting to ensure your integrations always run smoothly
Feature 1
Authenticating your end-users with third-party APIs
Feature 2
Refreshing expired tokens
Feature 3
Executing requests to third-party APIs
Feature 4
API throttling – so you don’t hit API Limits
Feature 5
Monitoring API changes and errors
Feature 6
Security and data encryption
Feature 7
Analytics showing how your users use the data you manage for them
“Before, we’d lose months of a developer’s time to researching and building an integration.
Now, we get that time back to focus on the product.”
Founder